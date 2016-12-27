Los Angeles Angels: Don’t Write Them Off Too Soon in 2017

Coming off a disappointing season in 2016, the Los Angeles Angels don’t seem to pose a threat this coming spring, but that doesn’t mean they won’t become contenders in 2017.

An injury-plagued season killed the Los Angeles Angels‘ chances of competing in 2016.

Entering the 2016 season, the Angels boasted one of the deepest rotations in baseball. Garrett Richards, Andrew Heaney and Nick Tropeano all suffered tears in their UCLs early in the season. Heaney and Tropeano required Tommy John surgery, while Richards decided on stem-cell therapy. C.J. Wilson continued to suffer nagging shoulder problems that ultimately led to shoulder surgery. All four pitchers combined for only 109 innings on the year.

Relievers Huston Street, Cam Bedrosian and Cory Rasmus each dealt with injuries that kept them on the DL for a majority of the season.

It wasn’t just pitching injuries that hurt the team. Heavily relied upon position players Andrelton Simmons (broken finger) and C.J. Cron (broken hand) missed extensive portions of the season as well.

Health is key for the 2017 Angels. Richards’ stem-cell therapy improved his UCL, and should allow the hard-throwing right-hander to return for Spring Training. In order for the Angels to win next season, they’ll need their ace to return to his successful 2014 form.

The Angels also need pitchers Tyler Skaggs, Matt Shoemaker and Ricky Nolasco to step up and help carry the rotation.

Skaggs returned in 2016 after recovering from Tommy John surgery the entire 2015 season. At 25 years old, the Angels need a breakout season for Skaggs in 2017.

Shoemaker pitched well for the Angels in 2016. After a rocky April, Shoemaker pitched like an ace for the remainder of the season. Toward the end of the season, Shoemaker took a line drive to the head and had emergency brain surgery. Shoemaker must bounce back from the horrific injury and pitch like he did in 2016.

A deal at the 2016 trade deadline sent Nolasco and Alex Meyer from the Twins to the Angels. Nolasco held a 3.21 ERA with the Angels, and finished as the most consistent pitcher for the club in September. A repeat of that late season success is exactly what they need in 2017.

Besides their pitching staff needing to improve, the Angels also need more production from the left field and second base positions. According to fangraphs.com, the Angels ranked 28th in the league with a -0.6 WAR (wins above replacement) from second base production. They ranked 23rd in left field production with a 0.5 WAR.

Angels’ general manager Billy Eppler addressed those issues early in the offseason. The Angels acquired shortstop Danny Espinosa from the Nationals. With Simmons at shortstop, Espinosa will play second base. Both Simmons and Espinosa, known for their defense, create a strong middle infield presence for the club.

Espinosa’s offensive production numbers were at an all-time high last season. He hit a career-high 24 home runs and drove in 72 runs. A vast improvement from Johnny Giavotella and Cliff Pennington.

Eppler also acquired Cameron Maybin from the Tigers and signed Ben Revere. A platoon in left field seems likely for the veteran outfielders.

Despite a disappointing 2016 season, Revere is a scrappy ballplayer, and has a career average of .285 and can also be a threat on the base paths. Maybin played in just 94 games last season, but he produced when called upon. Maybin hit for a career best average of .315 in 2016.

Let’s not forget, this team has the greatest player in baseball right now too in Mike Trout.

On paper, this team may not compare to the Astros or Rangers, and a lot has to go right for the Angels in 2017, but don’t count them out just yet.

