Los Angeles Angels catcher Geovany Soto signs with the White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels upgraded multiple positions over the course of the offseason. The Angels have had to see goodbye to some free agent players.

The Los Angeles Angels will be without catcher Geovany Soto next season. The 33-year-old catcher signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox, with a chance to make the roster during Spring Training. Soto played with the White Sox prior to his one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels last season.

Soto struggled to stay healthy last season. He suffered from torn meniscus in his right knee in early May and never fully recovered. Soto landed on the DL three times in May, July, and August.

Still, Soto hit the ball well as an Angel with a slash line of .269/.321/.487. He played only 26 games last season and saw the plate 86 times.

Experts predict Soto will have a chance to land on the White Sox roster for the upcoming season. The issue will be his health, hopefully, Soto can avoid the DL and get a shot at playing more for the White Sox.

The Los Angeles Angels still have free agents that have yet to be claimed. C.J. Wilson, Jered Weaver, Tim Lincecum, and Gregorio Petit all await their fate for next season. During the Winter Meetings, Wilson had strong interest from the Miami Marlins, and Weaver had interest from San Diego. Most recently, the Pittsburg Pirates are showing interest in Weaver. However, no deal is near with any of those reports.

While there’s no official statement from the Angels, it looks as if both Weaver and Wilson will not return to the Angels next season. I would assume that Weaver will find a home somewhere in the majors next season. Wilson, however, will probably spend more time focusing on his car racing hobby and not see the field for awhile.

