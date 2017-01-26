Looking at the remaining Blue Jays bullpen options

The Toronto Blue Jays have slow-played the reliever free agent market this offseason, presumably looking to round out their bullpen on the cheap in search of a diamond in the rough.

Toronto’s relief corps has taken a hit this offseason as lefty Brett Cecil cashed in with the St. Louis Cardinals signing a 4 year/$30.5 million dollar pact, Joaquin Benoit signed a 1 year/$7.5 million dollar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies where he could be in line for the closer’s role, and Scott Feldman just inked a contract with the Cincinnati Reds for 1 year/$2.3 million not including incentives.

The Blue Jays need to add a lefty specialist as Aaron Loup has proven to be largely ineffective for the majority of the previous two seasons. The Jays have a handful of unproven lefties in the likes of Matt Dermody, Chad Girodo, Brett Oberholtzer, Jeff Beliveau, Tim Mayza and Ryan Borucki. However, I am fairly confident John Gibbons would not feel very comfortable going to any of these guys with the game on the line in a crucial match-up.

The back-end of the pen is much of the same with Roberto Osuna, Jason Grilli and Joe Biagini, as it stands now this trio will be relied upon heavily once again by the skipper. Danny Barnes, Bo Schultz, Ryan Tepera and Rule 5 pickup Glenn Sparkman will all be in the conversation for a bullpen role during spring training.

The free agent cast still has many viable arms left for the taking even if they’re not named Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon.

Here is a look at some possible hurlers who could provide some worth in the Blue Jays bullpen.

Luke Hochevar- RHP-Kansas City Royals in 2016

The former first overall selection in the 2006 amateur draft has spent the previous nine seasons with the Kansas City Royals. The former starter has been used primarily as a reliever the past three years, posting a 3.86 ERA in 40 appearances last season, 3.73 ERA in 49 appearances in 2015, and a 1.92 ERA in 2013. Hochevar missed the entire 2014 season due to Tommy John surgery.

The 6’5″ right-hander owned left-handed hitters last season, limiting them to a .164 batting average while only allowing one home run in 64 plate appearances against. His career mark is more pedestrian with lefties hitting .279 off him, however that statistic may be a little skewed from his time as a starter.

The 33-year-old would be a solid addition, albeit not necessarily the answer versus lefties. He earned $5.5 million last year and could be hoping for a raise in light of the way the reliever market has played out this off season.

Hochevar side note- The former 1st overall pick was selected before Evan Longoria, Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer so that has to count for something…right?

Craig Breslow- LHP- Miami Marlins in 2016

The 36-year-old left-hander recently held an open workout for teams to show off his altered delivery. According to Rob Bradford of WEEI.com the Blue Jays, among others, were impressed with the showcase.

Good story with reshaping of Breslow. After Mon. workout, Indians, Jays, Dodgers, Rockies, Mets, Cubs, Twins, Reds all in on him (cont.) — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) January 25, 2017

Breslow workout opened eyes. Changed delivery has changed conversation. Emerged as legit backup plan to Boone, Blevins in FA market — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) January 25, 2017

Breslow appeared in 15 games for the Marlins last season posting a 4.50 ERA in only 14.0 innings of work. The 11-year veteran sports a career 3.35 ERA while fanning 419 batters in 535.1 innings on the bump.

The southpaw’s splits are surprisingly similar with righties batting .244 and lefties batting .250 off him for his career. Last season, Breslow signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins earning $1.5 million once added to the roster.

Breslow side note- The Blue Jays are tied for the lead with the New York Yankees with eight team home runs off Breslow for his career.

Boone Logan- LHP- Colorado Rockies in 2016

Boone Logan and Jerry Blevins are arguably the most sought after remaining free agent relievers on the market and both should secure mulit-year deals. Logan made 66 appearances last season for the Rockies, compiling a very respectable 3.69 ERA in the hitter-friendly Coors Field.

The 32-year-old Logan has limited lefties to a .233 average over his career while right-handers have fared better hitting at a .294 clip off him. Logan has logged more than 50 appearances in eight of his eleven seasons in the majors including a league-leading 80 appearances in 2012.

Logan earned $6.25 million last season and does not seem poised for a paycut.

Logan side note- Justin Morneau is the only player to have hit more than one home run off of Logan, Morneau has touched him up twice for round trippers.

J.P. Howell- LHP- Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016

The 33-year-old Howell had a blip on the radar last season as his ERA bloated to an uncharacteristic 4.09 for the Dodgers. The previous three seasons Howell was nearly untouchable, sporting earned run averages of 1.43, 2.39 and 2.03 respectively.

Howell is much like Logan in terms of his workload. The reliever has made over 60 appearances in the last four consecutive seasons and six times in his career. Howell has also limited lefties to a .229 average over his career while righties hit 20 points higher at .249.

Howell also earned $6.25 million last season but may sign for less after the off-year he had in 2016.

Howell side note- Former Blue Jay Adam Lind is 0-14 versus Howell in his career.

Fernando Salas- RHP- New York Mets/ Los Angeles Angels in 2016

The New York Mets acquired Salas from the Angels at the end of August last season and he did not disappoint. Salas kept Mets fans happy with his 2.08 ERA while fanning 19 and only surrendering 11 hits in 17.1 innings of work in the Big Apple. He finished the season with a 3.91 ERA in 75 appearances.

The 31-year-old owns a career 3.64 ERA in 391 relief appearances with the Cardinals, Angels and Mets. Salas has limited lefties to a .239 average in his career while righties struggle at .225. Salas made $2.4 million last season and would be a bargain at that price in this market.

Salas side note- Jose Bautista is batting .500 off Salas in six at bats including a double and a home run. Even Darwin Barney has a homer off Salas.

Jerry Blevins- LHP- New York Mets in 2016

Jerry Blevins is coming off an outstanding 2016 campaign for the New York Mets. The 33-year-old southpaw was an ever-reliable commodity out the bullpen for Manager Terry Collins. Blevins toed the rubber 73 times, posting a 2.79 ERA while whiffing 52 in 42 innings of work.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet tweeted yesterday that Blevins was still a possibility for the Blue Jays.

Also worth noting: Jerry Blevins, arguably the top LHP out there, is still a possibility for #BlueJays https://t.co/eoxqnxAkxi — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) January 25, 2017

Blevins shows no mercy versus lefties owning them to a .214 opposition batting average while righties get their revenge a little touching him up for a .243 career mark.

The lefty specialist earned $4 million last season and could be in line to double that yearly wage before it is all said and done.

Blevins side note- Kendrys Morales is hitting .167 off Blevins going 2 for 12 with 3 K’s in 14 plate appearances.

Matt Belisle- RHP- Washington Nationals in 2016

The 36-year old Belisle quietly flies under the radar but has been one of the most solid relievers for the past two seasons in the majors. In 2016, he made 40 appearances for the Nationals pitching his way to a minuscule 1.76 ERA. The previous season was much of the same with the Cardinals where he posted a 2.67 ERA in 34 appearances.

Belisle made over 70 appearances for four straight season between 2010-13 with the Colorado Rockies. Even in Coors Field, the right hander had seasons with ERA’s of 2.93, 3.25 and 3.71, hardly anything to scoff at.

Last season, lefties could only muster a .147 average off Belisle with reverse splits against righties who teed off him at a .317 mark. Both were not career norms as lefties have hit .277 off him for his career.

The hurler earned $1.25 million last season and will definitely see a raise but still may come a lot cheaper than some of the other names on this list.

Belisle side note: Troy Tulowitzki and Belisle were teammates in Colorado for six seasons between 2009-14.

Travis Wood- LHP- Chicago Cubs in 2016

Other Honourable Mentions Who Are Available: Joe Blanton, David Hernandez, Javier Lopez, Jeff Manship, Peter Moylan, Yusmeiro Petit and Vance Worley.

