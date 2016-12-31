Looking at the Potential 2017 25-man Roster For the LA Angels

The LA Angels have revamped their roster from the end of 2016 with hopes that the new & improved Angels will make their way back to contention in 2017. Here is a look at how the 2017 roster is shaping up as compared to the end of 2016.

The LA Angels ended the 2016 season with a totally different starting rotation with only Jered Weaver being there from start to finish.

