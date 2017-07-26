Longoria, Souza homer in Rays’ 5-1 win over Orioles (Jul 26, 2017)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Evan Longoria and Steven Souza Jr. homered and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Longoria’s two-run shot off Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez, his 15th of the season, put Tampa Bay up 2-1 in the sixth after a walk to Mallex Smith.

Souza’s 21st homer of the season came off reliever Darren O’Day in the seventh.

Cobb (9-6) gave up one run on four hits with six strikeouts. He has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts.

Jonathan Schoop’s home run off Cobb had given the Orioles a 1-0 lead in the fourth. It was the team-leading 22nd home run for Schoop, who has driven in runs in nine of his last 10 games.

Jimenez (4-7), who lasted a total of 5 2/3 innings in his first two starts against Tampa Bay this season, gave up two runs on three hits in six innings.

Longoria had three of the Rays’ eight hits, including an eighth-inning single while the Rays were tacking on a couple of runs against Baltimore reliever Zach Britton.

TRAINER’S ROOM

ORIOLES: 1B Chris Davis was back in the lineup after missing two games with a stomach virus. ”He feels remarkably better,” manager Buck Showalter said. ”He was pretty sick.”

RAYS: RHP Jake Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain but hopes to miss only two starts. ”It’s been something I’ve been dealing with, managing, pitching through all season,” Odorizzi said. ”Let it cool down.”

UP NEXT

ORIOLES: RHP Chris Tillman (1-5) and Texas RHP Andrew Cashner (5-8) are Friday night’s starters.