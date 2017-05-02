Lefties battle in second game of Giants-Dodgers series (May 02, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — Despite the Giants’ slow start, San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy remains confident in his rotation.

“I’ve really been pleased with our starting pitching,” Bochy said. “They’ve really come around and did a nice job of getting on track and given us a chance to win. Sure, we’re not scoring a lot of runs, but they’ve given us a chance.”

Giants left-hander Matt Moore (1-3, 4.80 ERA) will oppose Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Alex Wood (1-0, 2.29) in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Moore delivered an impressive outing against the Dodgers on Thursday, limiting Los Angeles to a run on two hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings in a no-decision. Moore left with the score tied 1-1, but the Dodgers scored four runs in the 10th to prevail 5-1.

Moore’s only mistake was giving up a solo home run to Corey Seager.

“I say this every time they hit the mound, ‘Just give us a quality start out there, get us as far as you can and give us a chance to win,'” Bochy said of his starters. “That’s all you can ask for. He’s coming off a good outing.”

In his career against the Dodgers, Moore is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA in six starts. Moore almost no-hit the Dodgers in August 2016. With two outs in the ninth, Seager blooped a single to right to ruin the bid. Moore finished with seven strikeouts and three walks in a 4-0 Giants win.

Wood experienced one of his best performances against San Francisco on Wednesday. Wood, who had been working out of the bullpen, held the Giants to a hit in six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in a 4-3 setback for the Dodgers. He struck out five and walked one on a season-high 77 pitches.

Wood is 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA in seven career starts against the Giants.

In three starts this season, Wood has no decisions and a 3.14 ERA.

The Giants are hoping they can duplicate their effort from Monday, when they got the best of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in a 4-2 win. Hunter Pence hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Buster Posey added a solo shot in the third off Kershaw, who allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits in six innings.

San Francisco starter Johnny Cueto threw seven effective innings, and third baseman Christian Arroyo went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Arroyo has hit safely in six of his eight games since being called up on April 24.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts credited the Giants for having a solid game plan.

“There’s obviously a lot of familiarity with the opponent,” Roberts said of the Giants. “A lot of history with the hitters. … Even Clayton, you’ve still got to be on when there’s so much familiarity. You can even see whether it be Arroyo, (Joe) Panik, Posey, these guys just grind out at-bats against Clayton.”

