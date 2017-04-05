Left-Handed Pitching Continues to Puzzle the Los Angeles Dodgers

A new season brings new promise, but for the Los Angeles Dodgers, their lack of success against left-handed pitching continues to be a problem.

Two games into the regular season and the Los Angeles Dodgers experienced the worst and best of their offensive potential. PECOTA projects them to win 96 games this season, but the Dodgers’ lack of success against left-handed pitching remains a concern.

With the first grand slam of the season from Joc Pederson, the Dodgers slugged their way through Opening Day. In the end, they hit four home runs on their way to a 14-run victory over the San Diego Padres.

However, the following day, the Padres held the same team to only five hits and two walks while striking out five.

The difference? Left-handed pitching.

In the first game, the Dodgers scored 12 of their 14 runs against righties, specifically Jhoulys Chacín and Christian Bethancourt. Although Yasmani Grandal took right-hander Jose Torres deep in the eighth, the Dodgers fell victim to left-handers Clayton Richard and Brad Hand in the second game.

Some might say this concern is a bit premature. After all, it is only the first week of the regular season.

Yet, the Dodgers went 22-24 against southpaw starters last season and batted .213 against left-handed pitching.

Time Will Tell

Although it has yet to be fully seen, the Dodgers are better equipped against lefties than they were a year ago. With hopes of restoring a balanced offense, they acquired Logan Forsythe and Franklin Gutierrez during the offseason.

With a .278 career batting average against lefties, Forsythe batted .270 against them last season. Likewise, Gutierrez owns a career .289 batting average against lefties. The pair are a combined 4-for-9 against left-handers through the Dodgers’ first two games of the season.

As the season moves closer to October, the Dodgers hope their attempts at a solution help boost their numbers against lefties.

