LEADING OFF: Cubs, Red Sox show off trophies at Fenway Park

A look at what’s happening all around the majors Sunday:

CROWNS IN TOWN

The curse-breaking World Series trophies that the Red Sox won in 2004 and the Cubs earned last year will both be on display at Fenway Park when Boston hosts Chicago in the nationally televised night matchup. Fans can pose for pictures with both pieces of hardware, with a suggested donation of $20 that will go to each team’s charities. Kyle Hendricks starts for Cubs against Eduardo Rodriguez.

BOOMIN’

Boosted by Aaron Judge, the Yankees have hit nine home runs in taking two straight from Baltimore. The 6-foot-7 Judge has connected three times vs. the visiting O’s, helping New York post the best record in the majors and get in position for a sweep.

”It’s fun when everybody’s hittin’ the ball out of the yard,” said Austin Romine, who homered and drove in five runs Saturday in a 12-4 romp.

FAN ZONE

Nationals star Bryce Harper and Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber have both struck out six times in the last two days.

Harper followed his first three-strikeout game of the season Friday by going 0 for 4 and fanning three more times Saturday vs. the Mets. Coming into the series, he had struck out just 14 times in 22 games. Schwarber is hitting just .211 after two tough games in Boston.

RAINY DAYS

The Royals have lost eight in a row, dropping them to 7-15. The skid was put on pause Saturday night when they were rained out at home against Minnesota. Jason Hammel (0-2) will try to end the streak when he faces Twins righty Phil Hughes (3-1).

ROTATING

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo says he’ll know which direction the Diamondbacks will go with their rotation after losing Shelby Miller for the season. Miller said Saturday that he’ll have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The 26-year-old Miller was 2-2 with a 4.09 ERA after going 3-12 last year in his first season with Arizona.

Zack Godley currently has Miller’s spot, but Lovullo says the team is still deciding. ”It’s time for somebody to step up, embrace that new challenge, and run with it. The candidates that we’re talking about, we feel very comfortable with,” he said.

