Last-Minute Decision by the Phillies

If a move was so obvious to fans, some scribes and a few television hosts, why did general manager Matt Klentak of the Philadelphia Phillies wait?

Boundaries Abound:

Many concepts have limitations and we usually notice them when we reach them: Time, talent and drive are but three.

Behind the front-office door, Klentak talked to scouts, analytical personnel and uniformed management face-to-face and on the phone. But knowing the ramifications of this decision weighed on him. He questioned his staff about his choices: He could promote an MiLB starter, skip a turn in the Phillies’ rotation, call up someone for an emergency outing, or go with Johnny Wholestaff: a bullpen game.

Beginning with his possibilities in reverse order, the GM had this difficult situation due to Clay Buchholz‘s injury on the eighth game of 2017. Basically, the starters with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs had only toed the rubber for two appearances. And remember Klentak’s 50 percent rule: Two starters, two late-frame relievers and two corner outfielders mean the exec wants – at least – one of each pair to contribute for the entire 162. Jeremy Hellickson, not Charlie Morton, was also the successful hurler last summer, while Buchholz is the disabled one this time.

Despite two excellent efforts, right-hander Ricardo Pinto is with Lehigh Valley because righty Zach Eflin wasn’t ready for the IronPigs’ rotation. Realistically, the International League doesn’t have a book on him, but by mid-May they will. In other words, Pinto needed better numbers with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils to earn an advancement to Lehigh Valley. Ergo, an opportunity.

MiLB Pitching:

Pinto for 2016: 27 AA Gms. (2 in relief), 156 Inn., 7-6, a 4.10 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Pinto for 2017: 2 AAA Gms., 12 1/3 Inn., 0-1, a 0.73 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Appel for 2017: 2 AAA Gms., 7 2/3 Inn., 0-1, an 8.22 ERA and a 1.96 WHIP.

If right-hander Mark Appel continues to struggle, he could be a balancing piece in a deal at the trading deadline. Last year, he ended May with his worst outing of a forgettable month. All due to injury? Well, the former first-round pick overall had a 3.86 ERA after his first start for ’17, but he has to prove he’s healthy and effective first.

Before this campaign, righty Nick Pivetta joined the IronPigs because of call-ups to the Philadelphia Phillies due to injuries. Well, he has thrived through seven appearances including two this season after earning the bottom rung of Lehigh Valley’s five-man staff. That stated, the league will catch up to him at April’s end, which is when you should begin watching his performances. The genuine article?

MiLB Pitching:

Pivetta for 2016: 22 AA Gms., 124 Inn., 11-6, a 3.41 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Pivetta for 2016: 5 AAA Gms., 24 2/3 Inn., 1-2, a 2.55 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Pivetta for 2017: 2 AAA Gms., 13 Inn., 2-0, a 0.69 ERA and a 0.62 WHIP.

Lively for 2016: 19 AAA Gms., 117 2/3 Inn., 11-5, a 3.06 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP.

Lively for 2017: 2 AAA Gms., 11 Inn., 1-1, a 4.09 ERA, a 3.51 FIP and a 0.82 WHIP.

After a spring training of six appearances including three poor outings, right-hander Ben Lively gave management doubts because the last two were disappointing: five earned runs for 5 1/3 frames. And, then, he had another debacle in his second start for ’17. For now, however, the only Ben in Philly is Franklin. And if we see Lively with the parent club, he’ll appear after the All-Star break, unless the starting staff experiences a rash of injuries.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: “The only time I really try for a strikeout is when I’m in a jam. If the bases are loaded with none out, for example, then I’ll go for a strikeout. But most of the time I try to throw to spots. I try to get them to pop up or ground out. On a strikeout I might have to throw five or six pitches, sometimes more if there are foul-offs. That tires me. So I just try to get outs. That’s what counts – outs. You win with outs, not strikeouts.” – Sanford “Sandy” Koufax

When the time would come for the first meeting to replace a disabled starter, management’s strategy was that Eflin and righty Jake Thompson were going to compete for the first recall. Yes, both had physical concerns in Clearwater, which put them behind the other pitchers in camp; but – Klentak pointed out – they each were on the mound for Opening Day except in different leagues. Of course, the GM decided against Thompson due to his slow start but wanted a third outing from Eflin to be sure. So much for their planning.

IN OTHER WORDS: “In the end it all comes down to talent. You can talk all you want about intangibles, I just don’t know what that means. Talent makes winners, not intangibles. Can nice guys win? Sure, nice guys can win – if they’re nice guys with a lot of talent. Nice guys with a little talent finish fourth and nice guys with no talent finish last.” – Sanford “Sandy” Koufax

With Thompson, the Phils have noticed his first four starts to open a year or at a higher level have been disastrous, but in the minors he then dominated. However, locally, his final six appearances were inconsistent: He overly respected the competition by being too careful: free passes. Hopefully, his next two outings will be different.

MiLB Pitching:

Thompson for 2016: 21 AAA Gms., 129 2/3 Inn., 11-5, a 2.50 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Thompson for 2017: 2 AAA Gms., 4 2/3 Inn., 0-2, a 28.93 ERA and a 4.50 WHIP.

Eflin for 2016: 11 AAA Gms., 68 1/3 Inn., 5-2, a 2.90 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Eflin for 2017: 1 A+ Gm., 5 Inn., 1-0, a 0.00 ERA and a 0.20 WHIP.

Eflin for 2017: 1 AAA Gm., 5 Inn., 1-0, a 0.00 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP.

If Eflin had five starts and was ready, Klentak would have made the call sooner, but only two five-inning performances were in the books. And one was with the Single-A Advanced Clearwater Threshers. Ergo, the conundrum.

MiLB Pitching:

Eflin for 2016: 11 AAA Gms., 68 1/3 Inn., 5-2, a 2.90 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Eflin for 2017: 1 A+ Gm., 5 Inn., 1-0, a 0.00 ERA and a 0.20 WHIP.

Eflin for 2017: 1 AAA Gm., 5 Inn., 1-0, a 0.00 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP.

At a recent powwow, manager Pete Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure reviewed options with Klentak. McClure stated that Pivetta has the best stuff, and Mackanin wanted Eflin to have another outing before his call-up. On the other hand, Klentak wasn’t partial to skipping a rotation turn instead of giving Vince Velasquez and Aaron Nola an extra day off. Meanwhile, the skipper and the coach did not favor a nine-inning load on the relief corps or Adam Morgan making a spot start.

Even though each choice has a drawback, Klentak liked what he saw and heard regarding Eflin. So, he made a gutsy decision and rolled the dice on the hurler, and when will we know if he made the right call? April 18.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!