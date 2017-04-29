Kris Bryant shares special moment with his dad after crushing his first Fenway Park HR

Kris Bryant took on the Green Monster for the first time in his major-league career on Friday, and he won Round 1 with a blast over the left-field wall in his first at-bat. And that homer had special meaning for the Cubs’ reigning NL MVP.

Bryant’s dad, Mike, is a former Red Sox minor leaguer and was in attendance Friday night. And Bryant made sure to point at dad after homering.

“That’s probably the only time I’ve ever actually seen my family in the stands,” Bryant said, via MLB.com. “I was like, ‘Oh, there he is. Proud dad.’ … It was probably one of my favorite home runs, considering my family is from this area and my dad [was drafted by the Red Sox] and all that. It felt really good.”

What a special moment from a 25-year-old slugger who seems to deliver on just about every goal he sets. But can Bryant top that homer during the next two games of the series? Tune in Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 to find out.

