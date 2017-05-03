Watch: Kevin Gausman ejected after Xander Bogaerts hit by breaking ball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected after hitting Red Sox hitter Xander Bogaerts with a 77mph breaking ball in the second inning of Wednesday night's game.

Home plate umpire Sam Holbrook ejected Gausman.

GET HIM CALEB pic.twitter.com/rmKOfSaQ6n — Ranting Oriole Bird (@RantingOriole) May 4, 2017

On Tuesday night, both benches were warned after Red Sox starter Chris Sale threw a pitch behind Manny Machado in the top of the first inning. Machado went on an expletive-laden rant after the game.

Last week, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes was suspended four games for hurling a fastball behind Machado's head on April 23. The pitch from Barnes was in retaliation for Machado sliding and injuring Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia. On Monday, Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hitting Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts with a pitch.

MLB comissioner Rob Manfred spoke to both teams and warned them of possible further discipline for throwing at one another.

