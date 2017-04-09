Kershaw gives up back-to-back homers for 1st time in career (Apr 08, 2017)

DENVER (AP) Clayton Kershaw surrendered back-to-back homers for the first time in his career, with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra going deep in the sixth to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Saturday night.

Reynolds lined a two-run homer off Kershaw (1-1). Three pitches later, Parra followed with a solo shot to help the Rockies improve to 5-1 for the third time in franchise history.

This was only the third time Kershaw has allowed multi-homers in an inning over his career. The Dodgers ace went six innings and gave up four runs, including three homers, in his first loss to the Rockies since July 12, 2013.

Jon Gray turned in a strong outing during a no-decision, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. Mike Dunn (2-0) got two outs in the sixth to earn the win and Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Nolan Arenado lined a hanging curveball from Kershaw in the first to deep center. He has two homers after tying for the NL lead with 41 last season.

Andrew Toles added a solo homer in the fifth for the Dodgers to tie it. It was his first homer since a grand slam Aug. 31 at Coors Field.

Parra also came up big with his glove, racing back and reaching up to take an extra-base hit away from Corey Seager in the third. An inning later, Parra saved at least a run with a diving catch on Yasiel Puig’s sinking liner.

To think, Parra was originally slated to play right with Carlos Gonzalez getting a rest. The Rockies announced before the game that Parra would switch to left and Stephen Cardullo would play right.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said lefty Alex Wood would get the starting nod Monday with lefty Rich Hill sidelined by a blister. … Right-hander Pedro Baez (strained right thumb) could be ready for the next series in Chicago.

Rockies: Righty Chad Qualls (forearm tightness) threw a simulated game Saturday. He will soon be ready to head for a rehab assignment. … Lefty Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) went 2 2-3 innings and gave up no runs for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. … SS Trevor Story fell awkwardly when he was caught in a run-down during the fourth inning. He limped off, but returned when the Rockies took the field.

THIS & THAT

Colorado also started 5-1 in 2013 and 1995. … Reigning NL batting champ DJ LeMahieu remained in a hitting funk. He went 0 for 4 to drop his average to.087. … Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had an RBI single in the eighth.

STRUGGLING FORSYTHE

A slumping Logan Forsythe wasn’t in the starting lineup. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and struck out to drop his average to .158. He was acquired from Tampa Bay on Jan. 23 after a season in which he hit a career-best 20 homers.

”Obviously, he’d like to start off a little hotter but tomorrow he could have a couple of hits and we’re talking about how he’s off to a good start to the season,” Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is 2-2 with a 1.90 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 7.94 ERA) allowed five runs in his win at Milwaukee despite allowing five runs in 5 2-3 innings.

