Watch: Mariners unveil Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside ballpark

The Mariners unveiled their new statue depicting team icon Ken Griffey Jr. on Thursday outside Safeco Field, cementing Griffey’s place in team history.

The statue was delivered Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times. The Mariners spent last season paying homage to Griffey as he entered the baseball Hall of Fame, also retiring his number 24 jersey. He remains one of the city’s favorite athletes, long after his retirement and departure from the team.





The Ken Griffey Jr. Statue has arrived in Seattle. See it for the first time Friday & take home a replica. https://t.co/XFQpQRWU1e #24EVER pic.twitter.com/WHrV36TesT — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017

The statue dedication is Friday, and the team will give away miniature versions of it to fans in attendance. Griffey joins legendary Mariners broadcaster Dave Niehaus as the second person to have a statue at Safeco.

