On this day in ’89, Ken Griffey Jr. hit his first career homer on first swing at Kingdome

On April 10, 1989, the Seattle Mariners faithful witnessed the first home run by the No. 1 overall pick in the ’87 draft — and a future member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ken Griffey Jr. was still just 19 years old when he stepped to the plate for his first at-bat at Seattle’s Kingdome, looking “tall and rangy” with “solid thighs and buttocks,” per one ’87 scouting report.

White Sox pitcher Eric King was on the mound when “The Kid,” batting second after Harold Reynolds, who stuck out looking, came to the dish. Griffey Jr. swung at the first pitch he saw with that gorgeous but not yet perfected power stroke and cracked it to deep left field for the first of his 630 career dingers.

And oh by the way, he hit a home run the next day, too.

