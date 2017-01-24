Keith Law Ranks White Sox Farm System 10th in MLB

Keith Law released his list of the top 10 farm systems in baseball. To nobody’s surprise, the White Sox made the list, coming in at No. 10.

The Chicago White Sox made Keith Law’s list of the top 10 farm systems in baseball. After adding four top 100 prospects, the organization has the 10th best farm system in baseball, according to Law. It may seem low, but as he points out, after you look at their top eight, the talent drops significantly.

We should not take that as knock on this team. Rick Hahn has done a phenomenal job of reshaping this team and investing in their future. The White Sox have six guys ranked in the top 100 and could definitely add more if they trade guys like David Robertson, Todd Frazier and Jose Quintana. When you compare this team to where they were last year, it’s day and night. They definitely have a much brighter future with the additions Hahn has made. And they might be done yet.

Only the Braves and Brewers feature more prospects in the top 100 than the White Sox. At least for now. I would be surprised if there aren’t additional moves made either during the offseason or prior to the trade deadline. This may be a case where the White Sox are waiting so they can maximize the value of certain players. It would be great if they could add two or three more top 100 prospects. That would truly be amazing and definitely put them in a spot to compete within the next few years. Let’s not forget they also have a top 15 pick in the 2017 draft.

It’s never easy to start rebuilding a team but so far Hahn has done is flawlessly. Yes, we will have to wait until these guys develop, but everything seems to be trending upwards for the White Sox. Despite what their stadium sponsor’s logo illustrates. This team may be tough to watch this upcoming season, but it will all be worth it when their talent develops. It’s hard to rebuild a team unless you really buy into it and accept being bad for a few seasons. However, the way this team is trending, they could be a force to be reckoned with soon.

