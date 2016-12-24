Keep Gerardo Parra, even after signing Ian Desmond

The signing of Ian Desmond is overwhelming positive step for the Rockies. Looking outside of the organization in free agency and in search of a manager is the sign of a new era. Even if this strategy does not work, it is refreshing to see a different approach. Desmond feels like a prized addition. The logistics will be difficult if Desmond does make a transition to first base. It still might be worthwhile to acquire a true first baseman in free agency. If this happens, Charlie Blackmon will surely be traded which would not be in the Rockies best interest. Unless you get undeniable pitching talent. But more on that later.

Whatever scenario proceeds into Spring Training, the signing of Ian Desmond does not bode well for last year’s outfield free agent signing, Gerardo Parra. Every aspect of Parra’s game declined in 2016. It didn’t help that Parra missed 60 games injuring his ankle in a collision with Trevor Story. His previous lowest game total was 120 games his rookie season in 2009 when he got called up in the middle of May that season.

The decline started when he joined the Orioles at the trade deadline in 2015. In the first 100 games with the Brewers he hit .328 with .886 OPS. For the 55 games he played with Baltimore he hit .237 and .625 OPS. With the Rockies he was almost near the middle of those numbers batting .253 with .671. His WAR in Denver was the worst of his career at -2.8 games. Parra’s glove has never been a liability and has been a nice feature of his game but he posted a career low .962 fielding percentage. When Mark Reynolds went down in later in the season, Parra was an experiment that wasn’t terrible, since he didn’t make an error at the position, but his play left plenty to be desired. Parra belongs in the outfield.

But with the emergence of David Dahl, Parra will be limited as a fourth outfielder at best. The Rockies can’t have two outfielders at first base. Before the 2017 season, Parra looks like he will come off the bench in a similar way Ryan Rayburn did in 2016. Parra is too talented and makes too much money to be limited to that role. Parra had a down year but he deserves a shot to get back to the player he was when the Rockies signed him for three years and $27.5 million. The only way he is going to do that is if he is an everyday player. The Rockies problem has never been depth in the outfield. It doesn’t look like that will happen with the Rockies. No matter what position Ian Desmond ends up playing.

That is a shame. Because Parra’s presence in the clubhouse is unparalleled. There is a reason the team consistently wore “Parra for President” t-shirts last season. He is the first person to play party music when the team wins. He is the first person to talk to his teammates after the team loses. The Rockies need Parra in the clubhouse. They need his bat more though to make his clubhouse presence even more effective.

It is not certain Parra can be traded easily with his hefty contract and declining production. The Rockies should keep him and give him the opportunity to get better. Even if it is to trade him for other players later in the season. One thing is for certain is that Parra’s clubhouse presence is invaluable. For that reason alone he deserves the opportunity to justify his contract.

This article originally appeared on