KC Royals: The best stories of the week

It was rough week for KC Royals fans as Yordano Ventura died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Ventura’s death wasn’t the only notable news from the Royals’ camp last week – FanFest was held over the weekend and Kansas City signed veteran slugger Brandon Moss – but it certainly hung over everything else.

In what looks to be a new weekly feature, here’s a glance around the country about what other writers are saying about the KC Royals:

Our thoughts on the Brandon Moss signing, what it does for Kansas City’s DH spot and where it leaves Cheslor Cuthbert.

Ten things you probably didn’t know about Brandon Moss from Max Rieper over at Royals Review.

Really interesting piece from Jeff Sullivan of FanGraphs examining what made the Royals great in 2014 and 2015 and how different this year’s team looks.

MLB.com’s Michael Clair looks at Moss and the other recent power additions to the Royals’ offense.

Kevin Haswell of Call to the Pen examines the Royals’ possible interest in Jason Hammel.

ESPN’s Jim Bowden isn’t super ecstatic about the Moss signing for the Royals, but concedes he comes at a decent price.

Yes, we’re getting a Rusty Kuntz bobblehead day at Kauffman, via Rustin Dodd of the KC Star (subscription required).

Mark Schremmer of the Joplin Globe looks at how fans are mourning the death of Yordano Ventura.

We looked at pitching options for the holes in the Royals’ rotation

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe mentions the Royals are looking at options such as Hammel and Doug Fister on the free agent market and possibly a pair of young Rays’ starters via trade.

Brent Briggeman of The Gazette in Colorado Springs pens a column about Ventura’s death and his reaction as a lifelong Royals fan.

Adam Woodward of USA Today runs through the Royals, position by position, in his season preview.

