KC Royals Sign Former Top Prospect Garin Cecchini

There was a time when Garin Cecchini was one of the top prospects in baseball. Now, he is trying to resurrect his career, having signed a minor league contract with the KC Royals.

It has been quiet around the KC Royals this offseason. Questions as to whether or not they are going to rebuild remain unanswered, even after their trade of Wade Davis for Jorge Soler. Recently, they finally made a move, signing former top prospect Garin Cecchini to a minor league contract.

There had been a time with Cecchini was considered one of the top prospects in baseball. Prior to the 2014 season, he was a consensus top 100 prospect, with Baseballprospectus.com ranking him 51st in the game. More of a doubles hitter than a power hitter, Cecchini had a terrific batting eye and decent amount of speed, swiping 51 bases with the Greenfield Drive in 2012. He may not have been the prototypical third baseman, but Cecchini was still a stellar prospect.

However, that luster has faded. Despite a solid performance with the Red Sox in a brief trial in 2014, where he produced a .258/.361/.452 batting line with four extra base hits in 31 at bats, Cecchini was not a part of the future. He struggled at AAA in 2015, posting a .213/.286/.296 batting line, and with the acquisition of Pablo Sandoval, became an afterthought.

After spending last year in the Brewers system, Cecchini began to show that promise once more. He hit at a .271/.325/.380 clip, making solid contact once again. His ability to steal bases also returned, as Cecchini swiped 11 bags last year.

For the KC Royals, Cecchini is a depth move that could pay off. With Mike Moustakas entrenched at third, and Cheslor Cuthbert as the presumed backup option at the Major League level, Cecchini seems destined for AAA. However, it is not that long ago that he was a top prospect. He will turn 26 years old just after the start of the season, and has plenty of time to rediscover the ability that made him such a coveted prospect.

This is the ultimate lottery ticket. If Cecchini does not pan out, then the Royals can move on without any real costs. However, if he can perform once again, and show the ability that made him a top prospect, then Kansas City has a potentially solid player for little in the way of expense. There is still upside there; it is just a matter of whether or not he can tap into it.

The KC Royals have brought Garin Cecchini on board with a minor league contract. While the signing may not move the needle, it is an interesting one to watch.

