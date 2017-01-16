KC Royals Sign Danny Duffy To Five Year Extension

The KC Royals finally landed a long-rumored contract extension with pitcher Danny Duffy, who was in the final year of his contract. On Monday, they announced they had signed a five-year, $65 million deal with their 27-year old lefty.

Yahoo.com’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal:

Sources: Danny Duffy and the Kansas City Royals have agreed on a five-year, $65 million contract extension. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2017

With the Duffy extension, Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore continued his quietly good winter given owner David Glass’s mandate that he had to cut payroll. Moore also repeatedly insisted that he would try to extend some of the core players set to become free-agents after the 2017 season.

By extending Danny Duffy, he accomplished both goals. Kansas City Star reporter Rustin Dodd tweeted the structure of the deal:

Here are the year-by-year numbers on the Duffy extension: 2017 – $5.0m

2018 – $14.0m

2019 – $15.25m

2020 – $15.25m

2021 – $15.5m — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) January 16, 2017

That $5 million number for 2017 is $3 million less than MLB Trade Rumors estimate for Duffy’s last arbitration year. Include the Duffy signing with the Wade Davis trade, dealing Jarrod Dyson, and saving $1 million in Eric Hosmer’s arbitration deal, Moore has shaved about $13 million from Kansas City’s expected 2017 payroll.

At this point, Moore only has Kelvin Herrera with a pending arbitration deal after reaching agreements with Hosmer and Duffy. Let’s hope Moore can also find a way to save money with Herrera, who is expected to command more than $5 million in 2017.

Every penny Moore can pinch increases his ability to hit the bargain bin as free-agents get desperate for deals with spring training drawing near. The KC Royals could use more reliable bullpen arms. Former Kansas City Royals closer Greg Holland is still on the market. Kansas City could also land a bargain power bat with 1B/DH prices falling through the floor. I’d expect Jose Bautista and Mark Trumbo to remain out of reach. But Pedro Alvarez or Chris Carter might fall into the KC Royals range.

Danny Duffy tweeted earlier this winter that he wanted to be “buried a Royal”. Thankfully, Dayton Moore was able to make his wish for an extension come true. Now, let’s hope he can bring back Greg Holland.

