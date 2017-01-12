KC Royals Greg Holland Wants Two Year Deal With Opt-Out

At this point in time, former KC Royals closer Greg Holland may be the best relief option left available. Should a team give in to his contract demands?

If healthy, there is no questioning that former KC Royals closer Greg Holland would be amongst the most sought after relievers in free agency. A two time All Star, Holland has dominated as a closer, posting 141 saves along with a 2.24 ERA and a 1.129 WHiP. In 241 innings, Holland struck out 333 batters, issuing only 98 walks.

However, Holland is coming off Tommy John surgery in 2015. It is thought that he pitched since August 2014 with a torn UCL, gutting his way through the Royals first World Series run and on into September before the pain became too much for him. He missed all of last season as he recovered from the procedure, but is now considered to be fully healthy and ready to contribute.

With the top closers off the market, and several teams interested in his services, Holland is making his demands known. According to Jon Heyman, he is seeking a two year deal with an opt-out after next season. This way, once he has proven to be healthy, Holland could conceivably re-enter the free agent market and look for a bigger payday.

While it makes sense for Holland to seek that type of a deal, it would seem foolhardy for a team to give him that contract. Typically, it takes a pitcher a year to work his way back to form after the procedure, making that first year of the contract a hit or miss proposition.

Now, it certainly makes sense for a team to offer Holland a two year deal. This way, he could work his way back, and the team would be able to get what should be Holland at the top of his game. However, putting that opt-out after the first year, when he is still working his way back, just would not make sense.

It is possible that Holland could agree to a two year contract without that opt-out in the right situation. Several teams are still looking for a closer, and Holland may well be the best one available. If he is given the chance to close, instead of serving in a setup role, that could be the enticement needed to get Holland to drop his demand for an opt-out.

The right situation could also involve going to the right team. The Royals are conceivably in the market for a closer now that Wade Davis has been traded, making a reunion potentially more likely. Maybe that familiarity would get him to drop his opt-out demand as well.

It makes sense for Greg Holland to want an opt-out, so that he can re-enter free agency once he is back to form. However, it does not make sense for a team to agree to that stipulation. Who ends up blinking first – Holland or an interested suitor?

