KC Royals: Edinson Volquez Loses Brother To Stabbing

Former KC Royals starting pitcher Edinson Volquez lost his 25-year-old brother Brandy after he was stabbed in the Dominican Republic at 3 AM. A suspect is in custody after Brandy’s brawl with two brothers in the city of Santo Domingo Oeste. A second suspect is getting treatment in a local hospital.

Edinson Volquez told CDN after hearing of the tragedy:

“I don’t think they were bad people. (Brandy) had a family and it’s shameful what happened last night. I hope justice is served.”

According to CDN, Brandy Volquez is survived by five children.

This is the second death suffered by the Volquez family in the last two years. While pitching for the Kansas City Royals in the 2015 World Series, Volquez’s 63-year-old father Daniel passed away due to heart disease. Volquez’s family requested that KC Royals officials not inform Volquez until after he had made his game 1 start against the Mets. After returning home for his father’s funeral in the Dominican Republic, Volquez earned the win in Game 5 to finish off Kansas City’s World Series victory.

Edinson Volquez struggled with a disappointing 10-11, 5.37 ERA 2016 season in Kansas City. However, he still earned a two-year, $22 million contract with the Miami Marlins to help out their rotation after ace Jose Fernandez passed away in a boating accident late last season.

Best wishes to the Volquez family from KC Royals fans everywhere. Let’s hope the rest of the new year brings them better fortune than the recent past.

This article originally appeared on