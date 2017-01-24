Kansas City Royals: Yordano Ventura Looted After Fatal Crash

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura might have been looted after his fatal crash on Sunday morning in the Dominican Republic.

According to Kansas City TV station KSHB 41, a newspaper in the Dominican Republic wrote that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was robbed of his 2015 World Series ring, and other personal items, after his fatal crash. The report also states that bystanders found him alive and left him to die.

KSHB 41 has been unable to confirm the report, but are working toward determining the truth of the story.

If accurate, Yordano Ventura’s passing has become even more tragic than before this report. The idea that Ventura might have survived had bystanders possessed even an iota of decency is hard to comprehend. Greed is a terrible thing.

I hope it’s a mistake. I don’t want to imagine Yordano Ventura’s mother dealing with such news as she buries her son.

The story is particularly disgusting when you remember stories about Ventura appearing at a pair of Kansas City fan’s lemonade stand last summer, and visiting a cancer-stricken young girl last May.

That’s not how karma is supposed to work.

Of course, nothing about Yordano Ventura’s story has ended like it should. I think most fans, and people inside the KC Royals organization, envisioned Ventura finally gaining mastery over his electric stuff and becoming the dominant pitcher that he seemed destined to become.

Alas, it was not to be.

