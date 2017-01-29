Kansas City Royals sign Brandon Moss to two year deal

The Kansas City Royals needed some offensive help. Today, they found that as they signed Brandon Moss to a two year contract.

The Kansas City Royals added some pop to their lineup by adding former Cardinals first baseman Brandon Moss. The deal is reported to be for 2 years at $12 million.

This works out nicely for the Royals as Moss would presumably slide into the teams DH spot. Last year Kendrys Morales filled the role but Toronto lured him away this offseason. Moss also provides the Royals with a backup first base option. Royals starting first baseman Eric Hosmer is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2017 season.

Moss out up solid numbers in St Louis last year with 28 homeruns in only 413 at bats. It was the second highest total of his career. He put up 30 homeruns in 2013 while playing for the Oakland A’s. Moss also made his first All Star appearance in 2014 with Oakland.

Moss will bring some well needed power to a Royal offense that finished last in the American league in homeruns with 147. The Royals also finished second to last in the American League in total RBI with 640. Just six more than the Oakland A’s. Kansas City only had one player who hit more homeruns that Moss did in 2016 and that player was Morales with 30.

The Royals should bring one of the more solid left handed hitting lineups to 2017 season. Along with Moss the Royals will have a returning Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon all swinging from the left side of the plate.

Moss has hit 138 homeruns with a .241 lifetime average over the course of his career. His strikeout totals are probably a little higher than Royals fans would like. Moss whiffed 140 times in those 413 at bats in 2016.

The Royals will be the seventh major league team for Moss in 10 seasons in the big leagues. Moss has spent time with the Red Sox, Pirates, Phillies, As, Indians and Cardinals.

This article originally appeared on