Kansas City Royals Need to Put Up the For Sale Sign

The Kansas City Royals have resisted overtures to sell their impending free agents thus far. The news that Danny Duffy will miss up to two months should be the final nail in the coffin.

At 21-28 heading into yesterday’s action, the Kansas City Royals do not appear to be destined for a postseason push. While they may be just 4.5 games out of a Wild Card, their overall lack of production and bullpen issues make that gap seem even larger.

And yet, despite the Royals ongoing struggles, they have resisted the overtures from other teams to sell. Buster Olney reported that teams looking to acquire one of the Royals impending free agents have been told that they are still looking to contend. At least, that was the company line prior to the news that Danny Duffy will be out for up to two months with a grade one oblique strain.

The loss of Duffy, who has established himself as one of the Royals top starters, may well be the final straw. Given the Royals lack of offensive production, they can ill afford to lose one of their top starters. However, the timing of the injury may prove to be fortunate for Kansas City.

At this point, the Royals have to understand that the window of opportunity for this incarnation of the team has closed. Now, they have two months to look for the best offers for their impending free agents.

Given the number of teams looking for help at first, third, the outfield, and in the bullpen, the Royals rebuild could occur rather quickly. Players such as Eric Hosmer, Kelvin Herrera, and Lorenzo Cain, amongst the other players that could be put on the block, could fetch a hefty return.

The key for the Royals may be to raise the white flag as soon as possible. By putting these players on the block before other teams, the Royals could have their choice of offers, and top prospects, to ignite the rebuild. This injury to Duffy should be the impetus to let these players go.

The Kansas City Royals were in a tough spot before Danny Duffy was lost for the next few weeks. Now, they are primed to kick the rebuild into high gear, as long as they recognize that their season is effectively over.

