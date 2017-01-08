Kansas City Royals: Keeping Eric Hosmer Should Be the Priority

With a boatload of key players set to enter free agency next year, re-signing Eric Hosmer should be the number one priority for the Kansas City Royals.

It’s well-known that 2017 is the last year the Kansas City Royals will have its World Series core play together. The list of key players entering free agency in 2018 is quite long. All-Stars Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas are still in their primes and will command large financial commitments. Danny Duffy, the Royals’ best starting pitcher, will be a part of a deep group of capable starters next offseason. Alcides Escobar‘s contract is up at year’s end as well.

However, the most impactful free agent set to test the market is 27-year-old Eric Hosmer. Drafted third overall in 2008, Hosmer has been a consistent force in the middle of the Royals lineup since he made his major league debut six years ago. During his time as a big leaguer, Hosmer has posted a batting average of over .290 three times, he’s hit 17 or more home runs in four out of six seasons and he’s been a Gold Glove caliber player at first base.

Hosmer’s numbers certainly don’t put him in the upper echelon of best young hitters in baseball, but his consistency has been of the utmost importance to a Royals franchise that started to win with this current group of stars. An argument could be made that the Royals should invest in Lorenzo Cain and/or Mike Moustakas over its first baseman.

Cain gives you a more all-around skill set in terms of speed, and he has a better overall batting average during his time with the club. Moustakas has been a better postseason performer and offers more power potential on a team that just lost Kendrys Morales to free agency this winter. Still, Hosmer has been healthier over the years, having played in 158 games in each of the past two seasons. In addition, he is the youngest of the trio and brings the best mix of both batting average and power to the Royals batting order.

Having to choose one quality player to keep may be frustrating for a Kansas City faithful that has become accustomed to winning. But when looking at the Royals’ payroll and recent actions, it’s a decision that is going to have to be made. In fact, the gutting of the team’s core has already begun.

As mentioned previously, general manager Dayton Moore allowed Kendrys Morales to walk in free agency this year. He traded one of the best closers in the game in Wade Davis, and just dealt outfielder Jarrod Dyson to the Mariners. Both players were part of that 2018 free agent group. Alex Gordon did re-up for four years last winter, though with the way he played in 2016, that’s a deal the Royals brain trust may be regretting.

Letting talent walk or trading away key pieces comes with the territory of being a smaller market team in a league without a salary cap. But the Royals should at least have enough funds to keep their All-Star first baseman in town. The good news is that Dayton Moore has plenty of controllable players to replace the likes of Cain, Moustakas and Escobar, which is part of the reason why keeping Hosmer should be the top priority.

Cheslor Cuthbert and Paulo Orlando were surprisingly productive when Moustakas and Cain were out with injury. Raul Mondesi has the potential to be a quality everyday player, even though he still has some developing to do offensively. Hunter Dozier and Whitt Merrifield are two other names that showed some promise in the infield as well. I also really like the trade for Jorge Soler, who has a ton of natural ability and is under team control for many more seasons.

Things may look bleak when some of the Royals’ core players depart or get traded at some point in the coming year. However, keeping Eric Hosmer would be a good start in making sure that this Royals franchise doesn’t slip back to what it once was prior to when this soon-to-be free agent group entered the league.

What 2018 free agent do you think the Royals should most want to bring back? Let us know in the comment section below.

This article originally appeared on