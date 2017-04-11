Mets manager Terry Collins asks the FBI to find the ‘real Jose Reyes’

There are slumps and then there are slumps … and then there is what Jose Reyes is battling through to start the season.

The Mets third baseman is 1-for-27 with nine strikeouts through the team’s first seven games, prompting manager Terry Collins to issue an all points bulletin for his leadoff hitter.

“I have got the FBI looking for the real Jose Reyes right now. He’s being held someplace,” Collins told reporters Monday, per the New York Post.

Reyes was 0-for-4 with two more strikeouts in the Mets’ 4-3 win Monday, prompting questions about whether he will be dropped in the order – presumably after the FBI locates him – or even benched.

“I think you have got to let him work through it,” Collins said. “Today he took batting practice off, because we thought he had been swinging too much. We all know he’s just too good a player to continue to struggle and I think when he breaks out you’re going to see a different lineup.”

Perhaps the real Reyes will show up Tuesday when the Mets face Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz, who was roughed up (eight hits, two walks, four earned runs in five innings) in his first start this season.

