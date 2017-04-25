Watch: Teoscar Hernandez carted off the field after scary collision with Jose Altuve

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez exited Tuesday's game after colliding in the outfield against the Cleveland Indians.

Hernandez was carted off the field after having suffered an injury to his left leg. Altuve was able to walk off of the field on his own power but was hit hard in the face.

El choque entre 2B Altuve y RF Teoscar Hernández #Astros pic.twitter.com/D9R29Znzfk — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) April 26, 2017

The incident took place in the eighth inning as both players chased a ball hit by Indians catcher Yan Gomes. Team trainers and manager A.J. Hinch examined Altuve and Hernandez after the collision.

George Springer replaced Hernandez in the outfield. Marwin Gonzalez replaced Altuve at second base.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!