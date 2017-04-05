Watch: Joey Votto’s seventh-inning homer hung in the air forever

Out of all the things MLB’s Statcast tracks, hang time might not be the most relevant, but it's incredibly valuable for entertainment purposes.

In the seventh inning of a scoreless game against the Phillies on Wednesday, Reds slugger Joey Votto drove a big hanging curve from Jerad Eickhoff way, way up into the air with a launch angle of 36 degrees off the bat to create a magnificent moonshot. The ball hung in the air for 7.1 seconds—longer than all home runs hit in the “Statcast era” which spans the last three seasons—and gave Cincinnati the lead for good.

Take a moment to admire this homer, which was basically just a pop fly. Mesmerizing stuff.

They don’t call it the “Great American Smallpark” for nothing.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!