Jean Machi’s Baseball Journey Continues With Mariners

The M’s added to their denim collection today by signing pitcher Jean Machi.

Today the Mariners signed right-handed reliever Jean Machi, 34, to a minor league deal with an invite to big league spring training.

This baseball journeyman was originally signed as an amateur free agent by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2000.

He bounced around to many different clubs including the Tampa Devil Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and Pittsburgh Pirates before making his major league debut in 2012 with the San Fransisco Giants at age 30.

Machi has recorded a 3.47 ERA along with a 1.14 WHIP over four years in the majors. and has appeared in 189 games; all in relief. His last appearance coming in 2015 with the Boston Red Sox.

In 2016, Machi split time between the Cubs and Giants Triple-A teams. He had an ERA of 3.65 in 61.2 innings. He pitched in 48 games, saving 13 of them.

In total, between his time in with all of the Triple and Double-A teams Machi played for he had a minor league ERA of 3.85 and a win-loss record of 36-41. He also collected 88 saves over those 13 seasons.

Machi’s fastball sits in the mid-90s, also mixing in a splitter and a slider.

GM Jerry Dipoto continues to add pitching to a roster that is already loaded with relievers. With 62 players on the spring invite list, 19 of which on non-roster invitees, the Mariners have plenty of back-ups in case of injury overload in 2017.

