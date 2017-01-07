Jason Rogers Outrighted To Triple-A

A week after being designated for assignment, infielder/outfielder Jason Rogers has cleared waivers and will remain with the Pirate organization.

On December 23rd the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Nefi Ogando off waivers. When this move was made, they needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Ogando. In order to do so, the Pirates designated infielder/outfielder Jason Rogers for assignment.

However, on Friday it was announced that Rogers would remain in the Pirates’ organization. After being designated for assignment Jason Rogers has cleared waivers. Due to this, he has been outrighted to Triple-A by the Pirates.

The Pirates acquired Jason Rogers from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason in exchange for outfielder Keon Broxton and pitching prospect Trey Supak. Originally, Jason Rogers was slated to play the role David Freese did last season. The plan was for Rogers to help hold down third base until Jung Ho Kang returned, and then start at first base against left-handed pitching once Kang did return.

However, when the Pirates signed Freese in mid-March it left Rogers without a role on the team. Due to this, Rogers started the season at Triple-A Indianapolis. And that is where he would go on to spend most of his 2016 season.

With this move, it remains possible that we see Jason Rogers in Pittsburgh at some point in 2017. Throughout the course of the season injuries will occur and players from Triple-A will be needed. I would be willing to bet that Rogers would be one of the first players the Bucs would turn to if they need to promote a bench bat during the season.

In 2016 Rogers accumulated just 33 plate appearances at the Major League level. He slashed just .080/.303/.160/.463 to go along with a .243 wOBA and a wRC+ of 48. But all of this came in a very small sample size.

This article originally appeared on