Jason Heyward not shocked by racist remarks at Fenway Park

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward said he was not surprised by the racist taunts directed at Adam Jones by fans at Fenway Park on Monday night, according to Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago.

“Nothing really shocks me,” Heyward said before the game. “I’m not saying that you expect it to happen, but you’re not surprised, I guess, just growing up African-American, growing up playing baseball.”

On Monday night, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said that a Boston Red Sox fan yelled a racial slur at him and threw a bag of peanuts while he was on the field.

“I heard the N-word,” Jones after the Orioles' 5-2 win over the Red Sox on Monday night. “It was not clever. It was stupid and ignorant.”

Heyward said he has also heard the racist remark at Fenway Park.

“It’s not the only park I’ve been in where I’ve heard it,” he added. “So that’s why I would say I’m not too surprised. And, again, when I say ‘not too surprised,’ I don’t mean it like ‘of course there.’

Red Sox principal owner John Henry met with Jones on Tuesday to issue an apology.

The Red Sox publicly issued a statement about the incident saying, “No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park.”

During the game, Red Sox fans applauded and some gave Jones a standing ovation in the top of the first inning on Tuesday night.

