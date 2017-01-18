Ivan Rodriguez reacts to being named to Baseball Hall of Fame

Ivan Rodriguez had a very emotional reaction to getting his long awaited Hall of Fame call.

After a stellar baseball career that included 13 Gold Gloves, a record for catchers, Ivan Rodriguez will be going into the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s a privilege very few can experience, and it’s one many great players haven’t been a part of. Rodriguez clearly appreciates this, judging by his reaction to getting the call.

I have no words, best call ever! A dream that came true today! So thankful! Thank you thank you God bless you all #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/Od0bNONZjv — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017

It’s great that he got to spend the day with his family. Rodriguez does an incredible job of maintaining his composure, all things considered. It’s a call so many have dreamed about getting, but so few have actually gotten.

Rodriguez will go down as arguably the best defensive catcher of all time. His 13 Gold Gloves are three more than Johnny Bench. Rodriguez was well known for throwing out base stealers, as many base runners were scared to run on him even in his last years. Though Pudge never put up extremely impressive numbers at the plate, he finished with a career OPS of .798 and OPS+ of 106. Both are great for a catcher.

Other than his 13 Gold Gloves, he is best known for winning the 2003 World Series with the Florida Marlins. Rodriguez’s 68.9 career fWAR ranks third all-time among catchers, trailing only Gary Carter and Bench. He is best known for his time with the Texas Rangers, but Pudge also spent time with the Marlins, Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

He won the 1999 American League MVP award and won seven Silver Sluggers behind the plate. Rodriguez will be joined in the 2017 Hall of Fame class by Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell.

