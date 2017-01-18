Watch Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez find out he made the Hall of Fame

All-time great catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez went into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, joined by Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines.

Rodriguez posted a candid video to Twitter capturing the moment he found out, via phone, that he was in.

I have no words, best call ever! A dream that came true today! So thankful! Thank you thank you God bless you all #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/Od0bNONZjv — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017

Rodriguez earned 76% of the vote in his first year on the ballot. The catcher's illustrious career included 14 All-Star selections, 13 Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and one MVP award over 21 years, the bulk of which were played for the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers. He won the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

