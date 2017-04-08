Indians look to even series with Diamondbacks (Apr 08, 2017)

PHOENIX — The never-say-Die-mondbacks were at it again Friday, bucking a few trends along the way.

Credit the nickname to former NL Cy Young winner Brandon Webb, now a member of the Diamondbacks’ TV broadcasting crew.

Credit their 4-1 start to the ability to stare down a deficit.

The Diamondbacks trailed 3-0 after two innings to Cleveland on Friday before scoring the final seven runs in a 7-3 victory, getting two runs in the fourth inning and five more in the fifth. They have overcome three-run deficits three times and a two-run deficit once while reversing a trend that saw them struggle mightily at home in 2016.

Arizona did not win its fourth home game of the season until April 28 last year, and they lost 16 of their first 21 at Chase Field.

“We’ve got a relentless team here that grinds out every at-bat, every pitch, every inning,” said second baseman Brandon Drury, who drove in two runs and extended his hitting streak to career-long nine games covering two seasons.

“We get down a couple of runs early, we’re not going to panic about it. We’re just going to keep fighting and do everything we can to come back.”

Arizona leads the majors with 34 runs scored, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is the individual leader with seven. Third baseman Jake Lamb has six. Both scored twice Friday, and Goldschmidt’s two-out, two-run double gave Arizona a 4-3 lead and sparked the big inning.

Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings to get his first home victory in his two seasons with Arizona. He was 3-12 last year, including 0-8 with a 7.39 ERA in 10 home starts.

“Given what happened last year I know that he’s very focused and energized for a positive year this year, and he deserves a lot of credit for working hard behind the scenes to make those moments happen,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks will start Zack Greinke against former Arizona right-hander Trevor Bauer in the second game of the three-game series Saturday, after Cleveland (3-1) suffered its first loss of the season.

Greinke is 9-9 with a 3.87 ERA in 28 appearances (23 starts) against Cleveland, but all but one of those appearances came when Greinke was in the American League. He beat the Indians in a 2012 start with the Angels in 2012, the last time he has faced them.

Bauer will be making his first start of the season. He has not pitched since his spring training start March 26. He gave up two runs on four hits in eight innings of a no-decision in his only previous start against the D-backs on Aug. 13, 2014. He struck out nine and walked two in that game.

Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor continues to swing a hot bat. He hit his third homer in two games in the first inning, giving him homers in three consecutive at-bats in four plate appearances. Linder homered in the sixth and ninth innings and walked in the eighth in a 9-6 victory over Texas on Wednesday.

Carlos Santana’s first career start in right field went off without a hitch Friday, and he is likely to start there again as Cleveland attempts to put its strongest lineup on the field. Santana and Edwin Encarnacion split first base and DH duties, but there is no DH in National League cities. Santana had a two-run single Friday.

