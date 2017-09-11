Indians go for 18th straight victory in series finale vs. Orioles (Sep 10, 2017)

CLEVELAND — The winning streak is at 17. Sunday night, the Cleveland Indians will continue to chase history.

The Indians will attempt to extend their run to 18 games when they conclude a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, whom the Indians have beaten in the first two games of the series by a combined score of 9-2.

Cleveland’s streak is the second-longest in the expansion era since 1961. The longest streak is 20 games by the Oakland Athletics in 2002.

As they have throughout their streak, the Indians continue to get great pitching. In the 17 wins their starting pitchers are 15-0 with a 1.89 ERA. Since the All-Star break, Indians starting pitchers have a 2.92 ERA, the best in the major leagues.

“They are filling up the lower part of the strike zone, away. When you do that your whole world opens up,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter, whose team has suddenly stopped scoring runs.

A lot of it has to do with the pitching the Orioles are facing, but that doesn’t lessen Showalter’s anxiety.

In losing the last game of their homestand to the Yankees 9-1, and the first two games of the series in Cleveland, The Orioles have been outscored 18-3.

“Three runs in three days, that’s tough,” Showalter said. “We’ve got to figure a way to do better than that.”

Meanwhile, the Indians can’t wait to get to the ballpark each day.

“It’s been fun because we’re using some younger guys, too,” manager Terry Francona said. “Everyone comes to the park knowing they have a chance to play that day.”

The Indians have trailed for just four of the 153 innings during the streak.

The Indians, who haven’t lost a game since Aug. 23, are enjoying the ride toward what looks certain to be their second consecutive AL Central Division title.

Although they have a comfortable 11-game lead in the division race, the Indians are now trying to catch Houston for the best overall record in the American League.

“You see yourself creeping up on the top team in the AL and you start to think about the advantages of home-field advantage,” said Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin. “We definitely know where we are in the standings and where we are behind Houston. We understand if we go out there and play our style of baseball, then we have a chance to catch them.”

The Indians’ starting pitcher Sunday night is Trevor Bauer, who is having a career year.

Bauer (15-8, 4.39) is tied for the American League lead in wins.

Bauer hasn’t lost a game since July 16. In 10 games, nine starts, since then he is 8-0 with a 2.47 ERA while averaging 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

However, Baltimore is not one of Bauer’s favorite opponents. He is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles.

The Orioles will start Jeremy Hellickson, who will make his eighth start since being acquired him from the Phillies in a trade on July 29. In 20 starts with Philadelphia, Hellickson was 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA. In seven starts with Baltimore, he is 2-3 with a 6.87 ERA.

In his last start, on Tuesday vs. the Yankees, Hellickson lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs, three earned, on two hits, with four walks and one strikeout.

In four career starts against the Indians, Hellickson is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA.