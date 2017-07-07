Indians’ Francona has heart procedure, will miss All-Star

CLEVELAND (AP) Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage the American League All-Star team after a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Team officials said the 58-year-old had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona has been hospitalized and undergoing tests since Tuesday. He was admitted after doctors detected an arrhythmia when reading a monitor the manager has been wearing for several weeks. Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

The Indians said Friday that Francona remains in the hospital and is expected to be discharged in a ”day or two.”

The team said Major League Baseball has been informed of Francona’s withdrawal from the All-Star Game in Miami. Cleveland’s coaching staff and five players are participating in the game.

Francona is expected to return to managing the Indians following the break.

