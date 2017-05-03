Indians face Tigers lineup bolstered by Cabrera’s return (May 03, 2017)

DETROIT — Carlos Carrasco’s 2016 season ended abruptly against the Detroit Tigers. The Cleveland Indians right-hander has returned with a vengeance this season, and he gets another chance to pitch against the division rival.

Carrasco sustained a fractured right hand when he was struck by an Ian Kinsler line drive last September. He missed the Indians’ postseason run, then was slowed in spring training due to right elbow swelling.

Once the regular season started, Carrasco picked up where he left off a year ago. He is 2-2 with a 2.04 ERA and has made four consecutive quality starts. He will face the Tigers in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday.

“He didn’t pitch a lot this spring,” manager Terry Francona said. “He had a baby and some things came up. He had kind of a disjointed spring, but he hit the ground running and he’s been really good. Now he’s at a point where he’s got a lot of repetition under him and built up some stamina, so it’s a good feeling because he’s really doing a good job.”

Carrasco faced the Tigers at Progressive Field on April 16 and came away with the loss despite allowing just two earned runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings. In 20 career outings against Detroit, he is 6-7 with a 4.77 ERA.

He will be face a Tigers lineup fortified by the return of first baseman Miguel Cabrera. In his first game since being activated from the 10-day disabled list, Cabrera hit a two-run homer in a 5-2 Detroit win on Tuesday. Cabrera left the game in the eighth when his right groin tightened up on him.

“You’re adding the best hitter in the game,” Francona said. “That’s impactful. He’s had a lot to deal with. I wish they would have been a little more careful with him and given him a few more days (off), but I kind of figured he’d be ready to go.”

Detroit left-hander Matt Boyd (2-1, 3.86 ERA) is glad to have Cabrera back in his usual No. 3 spot in the batting order, even though fill-in John Hicks batted .423 in his place. Hicks was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

“Everyone knows (Cabrera’s) hitting ability, but it’s a lift to the team,” Boyd said. “It’s huge to have him back. That being said, what Hicks did while Miggy was out, he was awesome.”

Boyd showed some resiliency in his last start against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. He gave up two solo homers in the second inning, allowed another run in the third but retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. His slider was his most effective pitch.

“Confidence-wise, the two homers, that happens in baseball,” he said. “They got onto a few fastballs, and the next inning, they led off with a ball that got lost up in the sky. You just settle in and keep making pitches. That’s really all it was.”

Boyd won the pitchers’ duel with Carrasco on April 16, giving up one run on seven hits in six innings. He is 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in two career outings against Cleveland.

