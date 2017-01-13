Indians, 4 pitchers agree to 2017 contracts

CLEVELAND (AP) The Indians got it right with four pitchers on Friday.

Cleveland reached agreement on 2017 contracts with closer Cody Allen, starter Danny Salazar and relievers Bryan Shaw and Zach McAllister, four right-handers who were eligible for arbitration and are key members on one of baseball’s deepest pitching staffs.

Allen will make $7.35 million next season, a major jump from the $4.15 million he earned in 2016, when he recorded 32 saves in 34 tries and further established himself as a top-flight finisher. The 28-year-old has averaged 30 saves in the past three years.

The Indians also avoided salary arbitration with Salazar ($3.4 million), who went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA last season but was slowed late in the year and limited in the playoffs by a forearm strain. He earned $546,200 last season.

Shaw ($4.6 million) has been a workhorse for Cleveland, appearing in at least 70 games in each of the past four seasons. He made $2.75 million in 2016.

McAllister went 3-2 with a 3.44 ERA in 53 games last season for the AL champions, earning $1.3 million. McAllister has been a starter and reliever during his six seasons with Cleveland, which acquired him from the New York Yankees in 2010. The 28-year-old had one trip to the disabled list in 2016 but was otherwise one of Cleveland’s steadiest relievers.

The Indians reached deals on Thursday with starter Trevor Bauer ($3.55 million) and reliever Dan Otero ($1.55 million).

Cleveland is still negotiating with outfielders Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer.