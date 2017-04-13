Indians 2B Kipnis bruises hand after being hit by pitch

CLEVELAND (AP) Already on the disabled list with a sore right shoulder, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has a bruised and swollen left hand after being hit by pitch.

Kipnis was struck on Wednesday night at Double-A Akron while on a minor league rehab assignment.

Indians manager Terry Francona said X-rays were negative and the team is hopeful that Kipnis can continue his stint Saturday. Kipnis was at Progressive Field on Thursday and threw but didn’t go through fielding drills because his hand was sore and swollen.

”It’s going to be just a matter of a few days,” Francona said.

Kipnis has been sidelined since training camp. His shoulder was sore when he reported to Goodyear, Arizona, and the 30-year-old only played in two exhibition games as Cleveland’s designated hitter. The Indians placed him on the 10-day disabled list on April 2.

The two-time All-Star played a key role in helping Cleveland reach the World Series for the first time since 1997 last season, batting .275 with 23 home runs and 82 RBIs in 156 games. The Indians have missed his production this season as they scored 31 runs in their first eight games.

Kipnis was playing his third game for Akron when he was hit in the first inning. He remained in the game, but was removed for a pinch-hitter in the third. Kipnis was hit by Trenton’s Justus Sheffield, who was traded by the Indians to the New York Yankees last July as part of the deal for All-Star reliever Andrew Miller.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!