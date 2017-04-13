Inciarte hits 2 HRs, Braves end 5-game skid, top Marlins 5-4 (Apr 12, 2017)

MIAMI (AP) Ender Inciarte hit two home runs and Tyler Flowers had a go-ahead single in the ninth inning Wednesday night to help the Atlanta Braves break a five-game losing streak by rallying past the Miami Marlins 5-4.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of two-run homers, his first of the year. Freddie Freeman hit his third homer for the Braves.

The Braves went 2-6 on a season-opening trip before heading home to open their new ballpark Friday. They can only hope for the kind of success they’ve had at Marlins Park, where they’re 32-15.

Atlanta also hopes for a glitch-free day at SunTrust Park in the opener against San Diego. The retractable roof at Marlins Park couldn’t prevent a 27-minute delay in the fourth inning during a thunderstorm, which caused several banks of lights to go out.

Inciarte hit a two-run homer in the third, his first of the year. His solo homer in the eighth off Junichi Tazawa made the score 4-all.

Brandon Phillips walked in the ninth against A.J. Ramos (0-1), advanced on a two-out wild pitch and came home on Flowers’ sharp single.

Jaime Garcia went five innings for Atlanta and gave up four runs, all on Stanton homers. Arodys Vizcaino (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Jim Johnson worked a perfect ninth for the Braves’ first save of the year.

Miami starter Tom Koehler allowed three runs in six innings.

Stanton’s first home run came in the third inning, when he lofted a drive that bounced off the padding atop the wall in left center. His second homer, a line drive in the fifth, landed in the swimming pool in the nightclub beyond left field, and a fan jumped in to retrieve the ball.

Stanton’s 19th multihomer game extended his franchise record. He’s now 7 for 10 with three homers lifetime against Garcia.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start Friday when the Braves open their $622 million ballpark against the Padres.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (1-0, 1.50) tries to beat the Mets for the second time in six days when he starts Thursday to open a four-game series.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

