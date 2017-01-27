ICYMI: Athletics’ Fan Fest Details!!

This is certainly not the first time this has been written about (even on this website) but just in case you missed it:

The Oakland Athletics will hold their annual Fan Fest tomorrow, Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Jack London Square.

As you may have already heard the event is free for everyone and will run from 11:00 AM to 2 PM.

However, you may not know all the day’s events, yet. If that’s the case then you are in the right place as it’s all going to be detailed for you here on White Cleat Beat!

Unfortunately, it was reported earlier on Friday by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser that a new stadium site will not be announced during new team president Dave Kaval’s “State of the Team” address that is scheduled to begin after team introductions to begin the day.

However, Kaval has narrowed down the number of sites for the Athletics’ new stadium to four, which means he has gotten farther along with this, simply imperative, project in the past few months than former owner Lou Wolff was able to get in over a decade.

If you don’t want to miss Kaval’s “State of the Team” address be sure to show up on time at the Ferry Dock Lawn.

Following Kaval, still on the Ferry Dock Lawn will be three question and answer sessions with A’s players and coaches. Those Q&A sessions are scheduled as follows:

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM

12:30 PM – 1:15 PM

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM

These Q&A sessions are conveniently scheduled at regular intervals so fans can grab a snack at one of the local food trucks who will be serving food free of charge.

Autograph sessions and photo sessions with players and coaches will be held throughout the day beginning at 11:45 AM. The locations are as follows:

Autographs: 10 Clay Street (1 autograph per person per session)

10 Clay Street (1 autograph per person per session) Photos: Waterfront Hotel in Regatta Room 2 (1 photo per person/ 4 person group per session)

Waterfront Hotel in Regatta Room 2 (1 photo per person/ 4 person group per session) World Series Trophy Photos: Want a photo with all FOUR of the A’s World Series Trophies? They will be located at 70 Washington St.

Want a photo with all FOUR of the A’s World Series Trophies? They will be located at 70 Washington St. Stomper and Hall of Fame Racer Photos: You can meet these famous four at the Broadway Street Plaza.

Want to learn more about the world’s greatest game? You can find Baseball 101, also at the Waterfront Hotel but this time in Regatta Room 1 at the following times:

11:45 AM – 12:15 PM

12:30 AM – 1:00 PM

1:15 PM – 1:45 PM

A’s manager Bob Melvin will be in attendance on Saturday along with coaches Curt Young, Chip Hale and a confirmed 17 members* of the Oakland Athletics, including everyone from Stephen Vogt to Sonny Gray and Sean Doolittle to Ryon Healy to Marcus Semien and the newest former-Athletic to join the team, Adam Rosales.

So be there or be ….. ok, I realize “square” just sounds silly as it is taking place at Jack London Square …. so be there or be sorry because you will miss A LOT and pay very little.

You’ll only have to pay if you choose to purchase single game tickets which will be on sale from 10:00 AM – 2;00 PM via MLB’s Ballpark App.

Better yet, become an A’s season ticket holder by visiting Fan Fest’s Ticket Services located at 70 Washington Street. Ticket Services opens at 10:00 AM! Checking out the latest season ticket package options is highly recommended!

Hope to see everyone out there supporting the boys in green and gold who represent not only our Town but an always one-of-a-kind franchise that has won a total of nine World Series Championships, which ranks third in the majors behind only the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals.

Show up tomorrow and help make the 2017 Oakland Athletics’ Fan Fest, the team’s best yet!

*Other players scheduled to appear: John Axford, Mark Canha, Jharel Cotton, Ryan Dull, Kendall Graveman, Liam Hendriks, Sean Manaea, Bruce Maxwell, Daniel Mengden, Trevor Plouffe, Jake Smolinski, Andrew Triggs*

According to sources, A’s team president Dave Kaval has narrowed down the sites for the new stadium to just four and should be making an announcement soon.

This article originally appeared on