Ichiro Suzuki still is saving games with crazy diving catches at age 43

Ichiro Suzuki isn’t your average 43-year-old major leaguer, or even your average 33-year-old major leaguer.

The Marlins outfielder continued to defy Father Time on Wednesday night with a spectacular sliding catch for the final out in a 10-6 win over the Rays. Here’s the future Hall of Famer in all of his fielding glory:

According to MLB’s Statcast, Ichiro ran 107 feet to make that grab.

Ichiro said earlier this season that he hopes to play until age 50, and catches like this prove he has a chance to actually achieve that longevity in a major-league uniform.

