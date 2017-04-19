Watch: Ichiro homers off first pitch in final at-bat vs. Mariners in Seattle

Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro hit his 115th career Major League home run and his first against the Seattle Mariners.

The home run came off the first pitch that he saw in what could be his final at-bat at Safeco Field.

Watch Ichiro's home run below:

Ichiro homers on the first pitch in his last at bat in Seattle. So so awesome. pic.twitter.com/YNgxVKedyh — Koozie (@OldRowKoozie) April 19, 2017

Fans gave Ichiro a standing ovation and he was welcomed into the dugout with cheers from coaches and teammates.

The Mariners won the game 10–5.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!