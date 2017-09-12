Hurricane Irma knocks Miami Marlins’ radio broadcast off air

ATLANTA (AP) The Miami Marlins’ radio broadcast was off the air Sunday because of technical problems at its flagship station caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Van Horne, in his 17th season with the Marlins and 49th in the major leagues, said 940-AM WINZ in Miami had no feed for the game at Atlanta.

The Marlins’ radio network on MLB.com used the Braves’ feed for a game Atlanta won 10-8 in 11 innings. Van Horne watched from the visitors’ press box booth.

”I don’t remember it ever happening where that we couldn’t get on the air at all,” Van Horne told The Associated Press. ”We’ve had brief moments where we’d miss a half-inning or a couple of batters because of a technical issue, but never a whole game wiped out because it can’t be transmitted.”

