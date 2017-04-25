No. 1 MLB draft prospect Hunter Greene done pitching for the season

Notre Dame High School's Hunter Greene, arguably the top prospect in this year's draft class, is done pitching for the high school season, according to Hudson Belinsky of Baseball America.

Greene is 100% healthy and will play shortstop. He will throw a few bullpen sessions to remain sharp for games after the draft.

• Hunter Greene is the star baseball needs. First he has to finish high school.

He finishes his pitching career at Notre Dame with 121.1 innings pitched and a 1.62 ERA. His fastball has been clocked as high as 102 miles per hour.

Greene is featured on the cover of this week's issue of Sports Illustrated with a profile by Lee Jenkins. The story details his baseball career thus far, his sister's leukemia diagnosis and much more. He is the 13th high school player to be featured on the cover of SI.

