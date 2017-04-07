Houston Astros May Be Without Collin McHugh A Bit Longer

The Houston Astros are rolling right along at 3-1 after taking their opening series against the Seattle Mariners. While the team had been optimistic that Collin McHugh would be able to return to the rotation after just one rehab start, it appears as though there will be no definitive timetable for McHugh’s return.

The Fresno Bee is reporting that Collin McHugh was pulled from his rehab start with Triple-A Fresno after tossing one inning in which he gave up three earned on three hits and a walk to a visiting Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) squad. After a couple of warmup tosses before the start of the second inning McHugh motioned for the trainer to come out after experiencing some tightness. He was taken out as a precautionary measure and replaced by Keegan Yuhl.

McHugh has started the season on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis, and also dealt with “dead arm” at points throughout spring training.

There are a few ways that this could play out. Most of those ways depend on how well Mike Fiers performs on Friday against the Royals in Houston, and in subsequent starts. Kansas City mustered just five runs total against the Minnesota Twins pitching staff, so that could mean a dominant outing is forthcoming for Fiers.

With the performances that Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers put up in their first starts, combining for 13 innings and one earned run allowed, the top of their rotation could hold up. Charlie Morton and Joe Musgrove proved solid in their initial outings as well, albeit not as dominant. If Fiers can hold his own, there will be no rush to bring McHugh back.

If Fiers gets shelled, he won’t be going anywhere in the short term, but a month or two down the line could see someone like top prospect Francis Martes taking his spot if McHugh is still out.

Then of course there is the option of trading for a starter like Jose Quintana, whom the Houston Astros have been mentioned alongside in just about every rumor throughout the offseason. With a nice beginning to their season and a potent offense, Jeff Luhnow and company may attempt to make yet another splash.

If McHugh comes back healthy and is his usual self, the Astros may not need to make a big move that would take a large toll on their farm system. There is a lot at play in what could ultimately end up helping a trade of that magnitude get made, but if you’re looking for a scenario in which it makes more sense, it’s McHugh missing a significant amount of time and Mike Fiers struggling in the rotation to help propel the need for another quality starter.

