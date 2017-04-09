Houston Astros: Is Rotation in Trouble Without Collin McHugh?

The Houston Astros starting rotation was dealt a big blow with Collin McHugh out for the next six weeks. How much trouble are they in?

The Houston Astros had been one of the teams that had been linked to Chicago White Sox ace Jose Quintana all off-season. With this latest news, those rumors won’t be going away any time soon.

Collin McHugh has been a huge part of the Astros rotation over the last three seasons. Two years ago, he won 19 games as the Astros made the playoffs. Now, McHugh is going be out at least the next six weeks with an elbow injury.

The Astros rotation already had enough questions and this isn’t going to help answer any of them. Dallas Keuchel, Mike Fiers, Joe Musgrove, Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr. will make up the Astros rotation for the foreseeable future.

Keuchel struggled last season as did Fiers. Musgrove is a prospect and Morton and McCullers have their own injury problems and histories.

The McHugh injury puts more pressure on those guys to not only pitch well, but stay healthy. Prospect David Paulino also finds himself on the disabled list. If any of those five get injured, you could see Brad Peacock get another shot at it or prospect and reigning PCL Pitcher of the Year, Brady Rodgers.

I don’t think the McHugh injury will change the Astros plans for 2017 that much. If they are in contention in June and July, they will make the move to get another starter to bolster their rotation if they have to. They are in a position to win now and with extra draft picks thanks to the hacking scandal, maybe they may make a move and unload a couple of top prospects, or draft some guys that could move quickly. If they make a trade and get McHugh back, it’ll be like getting two pitchers.

The McHugh injury is unfortunate, but if their pitchers can stay healthy, it’s an injury they can fight through and wont sink their 2017 ship.

