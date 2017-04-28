Houston Astros: Dallas Keuchel Is Back To Dominant Form

Former award winner Dallas Keuchel off to hot start while carrying Houston Astros to first place.

In the American League, a strong start was expected from Chris Sale. An under 1.00 ERA from Ervin Santana, maybe not as much. But another hot start in the west is also turning a few heads. Dallas Keuchel is currently carrying the Houston Astros through the first month of the season. For Keuchel, he appears to have rebounded from a down year, and return back to his Cy Young form.

Through five starts, Keuchel is 4-0 with a 1.22 ERA. He has allowed just five total runs in 37 innings pitched. In his last start versus the Cleveland Indians, Keuchel pitched his tenth complete game since 2014.

In 2015, Keuchel dazzled the league with a 20-8 record en-route to winning the AL Cy Young Award. He was also lights out in New York against the Yankees in the Wild Card game. But after a dreaded 9-12 record a season ago that saw his ERA jump two full runs, there was some doubt if Keuchel could regain his form.

By no means is Keuchel a hard thrower. He uses multiple pitches to keep hitters off balance, and having a good feel for those pitches is half the battle each time out. Last year’s ERA winner, Kyle Hendricks can also be viewed in similarity to Keuchel. Hendricks relies on his change up to keep hitters off balance, and when that pitch is not sharp, it leaves him vulnerable.

Currently, Keuchel leads the league in innings pitched. The only knock against Keuchel might be that he is susceptible to the home run ball. He has given up four home runs already which represent four of the five total runs allowed.

Throughout the winter, there was talk that if Houston was going to compete for a championship they needed deeper, and better starting pitching. While the Astros still may be another arm away from a deep playoff run, Dallas Keuchel for the moment, is doing his part in carrying the team. He is pitching like a Cy Young winner. For the time being, Houston does not have a problem, simply because Dallas is back.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!