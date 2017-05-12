Astros beat the Yankees in just about the most thrilling way possible

The Yankees and Astros entered Thursday night’s matchup with the two best records in the majors, and they delivered an October-worthy performance – right down to the final out.

Houston took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth at Yankee Stadium, but New York put two runners on base with two outs. Enter Gary Sanchez, who delivered an RBI single to left field. Aaron Hicks scored from third, but Jacoby Ellsbury wasn’t quite so fortunate from second:

What a throw by Jake Marisnick and what a tag by Brian McCann, who spent the previous three seasons in pinstripes.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi has no issue at all with the decision to send Ellsbury. “You have to take that shot. It took a perfect throw to get him,” Girardo told reporters, via the New York Daily News.

With the win, the AL West-leading Astros improved to an MLB-best 24-11, while the Yankees fell to 21-11 and a half-game behind the first-place Orioles in the AL East.

The four-game series continues tonight in the Bronx.

