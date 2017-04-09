Hot-hitting D-Backs go for sweep of Indians (Apr 09, 2017)

PHOENIX — Earlier this week, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced plans to put a humidor in Chase Field to give the pitchers a little more of a chance, and it is expected to be ready by June at the latest.

Opponents might wish for it sooner.

The way the Diamondbacks are hitting, it may not matter at all.

Arizona (5-1) recorded a season high for runs in an 11-2 victory over Cleveland on Saturday and continued to lead the major leagues with 45. No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt leads the majors with eight, and cleanup hitter Jake Lamb has seven.

In fact, the Diamondbacks are pulling away.

They had 27 runs in winning three of four from San Francisco to open the season and 18 in the first two games against defending AL champion Cleveland in a series and homestand that will end Sunday, when Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin faces Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber.

“We’ve had some very timely clutch hitting,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks did not win their fifth home game last season until April 28, and were 5-16 at home before winning their first home series in mid-May.

They have trailed in all their victories, three times by three runs and once by two. They scored 11 runs in the fifth inning and 13 in the sixth.

“I think that’s a key ingredient for a team that believes in itself, a team that relies on one another and is ready to hand it off to the next guy,” Lovullo said.

“That’s something we’ve been preaching around here. The person behind you is going to be ready for the moment. Let’s build some innings and score runs in bunches.”

Corbin (0-1) makes his second start of the season after giving up seven hits and three runs (two earned) in an 8-4 loss to San Francisco in the second game of the season.

Kluber, a perennial candidate for the AL Cy Young award and the 2014 winner, also makes his second start a day before his 31st birthday. Kluber had a no-decision in his Opening Day start at Texas, giving up five runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Cleveland won that one 8-5.

Arizona’s former AL Cy Young winner Zack Greinke pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory of the season Saturday, benefiting from a four-run sixth inning in another comeback victory.

“His changeup is really good,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “And I know people make a big deal out of his velocity but he is still 93, 94 mph and he locates real well and pitches in. Off of that, his change is really good. He can throw that any time he wants.”

Greinke was the first Arizona starter to go more than six innings, and considered that a positive.

“Most seasons I feel like I don’t go as deep in games early in the year and feel I get better as the year goes on.” Geinke said. “So that was nice to be able to do that a little bit today. It wasn’t like it was super deep.”

